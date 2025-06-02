Atiku to APC: 2027 will decide Tinubu’s fate

Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu.

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has declared that the 2027 general elections will serve as a referendum on President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

His media adviser, Mazi Paul Ibe, made this assertion in a chat with Vanguard in Abuja on Monday night while responding to recent allegations by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC had accused Atiku of seeking to reposition the opposition for selfish gains, claiming he aimed to regain access to state resources.

Ibe dismissed these allegations, stating that Atiku’s efforts were driven by Nigerians’ aspirations for a better life.

“It’s clear that these people were never prepared for governance. All they’re interested in is politics.

“They’ve gone to extreme lengths to ensure the demise of progress. Every action they’ve taken contradicts the very essence of democracy,” he said.

Ibe criticised the Tinubu administration’s inefficiency, citing the completion of only 30 kilometres of a 700-kilometre road in two years as an example.

“They rolled out all the drums and celebrated completing a mere 4% of the project. Isn’t that absurd? Such irresponsibility! The money spent on that celebration could have been used to build several more kilometres of that road,” he exclaimed.

Highlighting Nigeria’s worsening socio-economic conditions, Ibe noted that the country has become the poverty capital of the world and now leads Africa in child malnutrition.

“People are hungry. For the first time, even those who can afford to buy a ram for Eid can be counted on one hand. Someone told me people are pooling money together just to buy a ram and partake in the celebration,” he lamented.

Ibe emphasised that Atiku’s actions were driven by Nigerians’ desire for a better life, not personal gain.

“His Excellency’s efforts are driven by Nigerians’ yearnings for a better life, not because he wants to regain access to state resources. Absolutely not,” he said.

He also defended Atiku’s integrity, contrasting his business achievements with the records of his critics.

“Where were these critics when His Excellency was already well-established long before democracy began in 1999? Atiku has run multi-million-dollar businesses, employed people, and invested his own resources into his campaigns. He’s not looking to exploit state funds like they are,” Ibe stated.

He urges the APC to focus on governance rather than obsessing over Atiku’s activities.

“It’s time they used the remainder of their term to focus on improving Nigerians’ lives instead of obsessing over what Atiku Abubakar is or isn’t doing,” he said.

The 2027 elections, Ibe asserted, would be a decisive moment for Nigeria.

“The next election will be between Tinubu and the rest of Nigeria,” he declared.