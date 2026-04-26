Atletico Madrid dealt new injury worry ahead Arsenal UCL showdown

Diego Simeone

Atlético Madrid have been handed a fresh injury concern after Pablo Barrios was forced off during their 3-2 victory over Athletic Club.

Barrios returned to the starting lineup on Saturday night as manager Diego Simeone rotated his squad following the recent defeat to Elche CF, with one eye on the upcoming UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg clash against Arsenal FC.

Despite the much-needed win, the midfielder could not see out the game, limping off shortly before the hour mark and making way for Johnny Cardoso.

The club later confirmed that Barrios experienced muscular discomfort in his left thigh, with further tests still pending.

The nature of the substitution, combined with his visible discomfort, has raised doubts over his availability for both legs against Arsenal.

Simeone is also monitoring the condition of Ademola Lookman, who remains sidelined after picking up a knock in the Copa del Rey final defeat to Real Sociedad.

There was, however, some positive news for the Madrid side as Alexander Sørloth marked his return from injury with a brace against Athletic Club, taking his tally to 19 goals in 49 appearances this season.

Marcos Llorente, Koke and Antoine Griezmann were also on target before being substituted in the second half, while joint-top scorer Julián Álvarez was rested.

Vanguard News