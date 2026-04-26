FG, CAN flag off N25bn chapel at Abuja airport

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Federal Government and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Saturday flagged off the construction of a N25 billion ecumenical chapel and pilgrimage centre at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, opening a new chapter for faith-based facilities within Nigeria’s public infrastructure.

The project, part of CAN’s 50th anniversary programme, is expected to provide travellers, pilgrims and airport workers with a dedicated space for prayer and reflection, while fitting into the government’s broader push to improve passenger experience at the country’s busiest airport.

At the groundbreaking ceremony in Abuja, CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; and Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, among other officials and church leaders, outlined the vision and scope of the project.

The facility is expected to be completed and dedicated in October 2026, in time for CAN’s golden jubilee.

“A lot of people have challenges when they travel; people need a place where they can come and regain their calm before they enter the aeroplane,” Archbishop Okoh said.

He noted that the ecumenical chapel and pilgrims’ centre would provide a place of prayer for passengers and airport workers.

According to federal government officials, the project reflects a growing recognition that travel is not only physical, but also emotional and, for many, spiritual.

“This moment is not merely ceremonial; it represents the confluence of faith and progress,” the SGF, Akume, said, describing the centre as a sacred space for travellers and pilgrims.

Akume, who performed the groundbreaking, said the initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s effort to make airports more responsive to the full range of passengers’ needs.

“The estimated investment of Twenty-Five Billion Naira speaks volumes about the scale of ambition,” he added.

From the aviation ministry’s standpoint, the project also reflects an attempt to maintain balance in a multi-religious society.

Noting that provision had earlier been made for a mosque within the airport, Keyamo said: “It is a symbol of the unity of the country… and of the secular nature of the country, where no religion is adopted as a state religion.

“When the request came from the Christian Association of Nigeria, we did not hesitate.”

Keyamo explained that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the allocation of space for the project.

Beyond its spiritual purpose, the complex is designed as a functional facility that also supports travellers’ practical needs.

“It is not to offend anyone, but to explain what this entire sacred complex will represent,” said former SGF, Boss Mustapha.

He outlined plans for a 450-seat chapel, a 150-capacity multipurpose hall, a guest house and a tower as part of the structure.

CAN officials say the centre will offer travellers a moment to pause, whether before departure or after arrival.

“Everybody has a soul here. When you enter here, you will know that you are talking to God,” said Comfort Chigbue, Secretary of the Airport Chapel Committee, who added that travellers would be able to pray before leaving and give thanks on return.

The project is being developed in collaboration with relevant government agencies, including the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, which made the land available for construction.

When completed, the ecumenical chapel and pilgrimage centre is expected to become a quiet anchor within the constant movement of the airport, offering travellers a place to pause, reflect and steady themselves before the next leg of their journey.