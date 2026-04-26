2027: YPP cuts cost for aspirants, fixes May 30 presidential primary

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Young Progressives Party (YPP) has fixed 30 May for its presidential primary and reduced the cost of nomination forms for aspirants, unveiling a tight timetable for its congresses, primaries and national convention ahead of the 2027 general election.

The decisions, taken at the party’s 25th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja, signal an early push to put its structures in place, widen access for aspirants and position the party more competitively as the political season gathers pace.

In a communiqué made available to journalists by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Egbeola Martins, the party set out a clear, step-by-step schedule, beginning with ward congresses on 21 May and ending with the presidential primary and national convention on 30 May.

Local government congresses are slated for 22 May, followed by state congresses on 23 May. Primaries for the House of Assembly will hold on 24 May, while those for the House of Representatives and Senate are fixed for 25 May. Governorship primaries will take place on 26 May.

The NEC also approved nomination fees across the board: N1.5 million for the House of Assembly, N3 million for the House of Representatives, N8 million for the Senate, N20 million for governorship and N50 million for the presidential ticket, while retaining a free expression of interest form.

At the same time, the party introduced a 50 per cent concession for aspirants under 40, women and persons living with disabilities, with the sale of forms taking immediate effect.

In Anambra State, the NEC resolved that the position of State Chairman be zoned to the Central Senatorial District, while that of State Secretary remains in the Southern Senatorial District.

The party also approved a three-day Membership Drive Challenge aimed at boosting its nationwide registration, urging state chairmen and stakeholders to mobilise fully for the exercise.

On the mode of selecting candidates, the NEC said elections at all levels would be conducted using both consensus and direct primary methods, in line with the party’s constitution and the Electoral Act.

On insecurity, the NEC raised alarm over the worsening state of insecurity across the country, particularly the alarming rise in kidnapping for ransom and violent attacks on citizens and security personnel.

“The apparent impunity with which these criminal elements operate across all regions of the country,” the party added, condemning what it described as unchecked criminality.

Calling for urgent action, the NEC urged the President and Commander-in-Chief to act with greater resolve.

“The continuous loss of lives, including those of gallant military personnel is unacceptable and demands immediate and effective action,” YPP said.