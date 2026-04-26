Istanbul derby: Real Madrid, Arsenal, 3 other European giants to scout Osimhen

Osimhen

As two of Turkish football’s titans-Galatasaray and Fenerbahce-take to the pitch for a pivotal Süper Lig clash today, Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is expected to be the centre of attraction.

Aside from the deep-rooted rivalry and rich history, the stakes are immense: the winner of this fixture could very well determine who would win the league title race.

Entering the match, only four points separate the two sides. Galatasaray currently sit at the summit with 71 points, while Fenerbahce follow closely in second place with 67.

Both squads boast immense quality. The Yellow Canaries feature a roster of international stars, while Galatasaray counters with a brilliant

lineup including Gabriel Sara, Lucas Torreira, Mauro Icardi, and, of course, Nigerian superstar Osimhen. On current form, the 27-year-old striker is arguably the best player on the pitch.

Beyond the rivalry between the two clubs, a report by Onedio indicates that several of Europe’s elite clubs-includ- ing Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Juventus – have made scouting reservations at Rams Park. Their primary focus? Victor Osimhen and his teammate Baris Alper Yilmaz.

While Osimhen has been linked to these heavyweights in the past without a deal materializing, this heightened scouting presence suggests a formal move could be imminent this summer.

Galatasaray spent a Turkish-record €70 million to secure the Super Eagles talisman last year. Any club looking to prize him away will likely need to table an offer north of €100 million.

For now, however, Osimhen’s focus will remain securing a victory in front of the home fans to all but guarantee the Süper Lig title.