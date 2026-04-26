2027: Gov Alia’s critics labouring in vain, Benue people have decided — Onjeh

A former All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Benue South, Comrade Daniel Onjeh, has dismissed growing criticisms against Governor Hyacinth Alia, insisting that Benue people have already resolved to re-elect him in 2027 based on what they describe as visible achievements of his administration.

Onjeh, who was the APC candidate for Benue South in the 2023 elections, said recent attacks on the governor were driven by desperation from political opponents who had realised that the political tide was no longer in their favour.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he alleged that detractors were sponsoring negative campaigns and spreading falsehoods to discredit the administration and weaken public confidence.

According to him, claims that opponents had taken over the APC structure in the state were false and aimed at causing confusion within the party.

“Such claims are nothing more than a figment of their imagination. The APC is built on democratic principles and the rule of law, not a place where decisions are taken at the whims and caprices of a few individuals,” he said.

He added that the party congresses from ward to state level were conducted in line with the APC constitution and guidelines, stressing that the process had been completed and settled.

“The outcome cannot be altered by rumours or wishful thinking,” he said, maintaining that Chief Benjamin Omale remains the recognised state chairman of the party while Governor Alia remains its leader in Benue.

Onjeh said reconciliation had taken place across grassroots communities and wards, noting that members who were initially misled during the party crisis had returned to the mainstream fold.

“The party is now united at the grassroots, and any impression being created that the APC is divided or that its political fortune is dwindling ahead of 2027 is false,” he said.

He urged party members to remain focused on strengthening the APC for victory in the governorship, presidential, National Assembly and state assembly elections.

Onjeh also defended Alia’s emergence as governor, saying his entry into the APC strengthened the party and contributed significantly to its victory in the 2023 general elections.

“It was the entry of Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia that gave the party victory across the board in the 2023 general election, and his emergence has further strengthened the party’s position in Benue State,” he stated.

He urged President Bola Tinubu and the public to ignore what he described as misleading narratives against the governor, insisting that Alia’s midterm record had already surpassed that of previous administrations and that Benue voters would reward him with another term in office.