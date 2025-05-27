Chief Bode George and Nyesom Wike.

By Bayo Wahab

Chief Olabode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and member of the party’s Board of Trustees, has blasted Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for supervising the sealing of the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja.

While reacting to the sealing of the secretariat in an interview with Ariste Television on Monday, George accused Wike of betraying the party that had nurtured his political career.

He said the Minister’s action was both disrespectful and politically dangerous.

“In regards to the locking up of our Party Secretariat, it is absolutely sacrilegious, unacceptable and culturally inadmissible. The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Wike — this is the party that brought you to life,” George said.

The PDP chieftain likened the situation to a man sealing off his family house over an issue that could have been easily resolved.

“It’s like going back to your village and your family house hasn’t paid some ground rent, and you, as the local government chairman, lock it up. How much were we owing? Seven million naira — which you could easily pay,” he said.

George recalled how Wike rose politically within the PDP, saying the party gave him the platform to become a local government chairman, chief of staff, two-term governor of Rivers State, and even Minister of State.

“I want to challenge him that they should go and check that the property being used by APC at their headquarters in Abuja, could probably be the same thing. People could be careless. It is not a monumental amount of money,” he stated.

George described the sealing of the PDP secretariat as deliberate and malicious. The building was sealed hours before the party was scheduled to hold a crucial National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

Vanguard News