PDP: Wike camp rejects leadership vacuum claims after S-Court ruling

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — A leadership bloc within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has rejected claims that the party is facing a leadership vacuum following a recent Supreme Court judgment.

Addressing journalists at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, the group’s National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, said the ruling did not remove any party officials or alter the existing leadership structure.

According to him, the judgment focused on issues surrounding a disputed party convention and did not address matters relating to the appointment, suspension, or removal of party officers.

“The judgment did not affect the current leadership of the party. It addressed specific issues presented before the court and should not be misinterpreted,” he said.

He maintained that the PDP leadership remains intact, citing the roles of the National Chairman and National Secretary as continuing in line with party processes.

Jungudo also dismissed suggestions that the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) had assumed control of its affairs, stating that such claims are not supported by the party’s constitution.

“There is no provision that empowers the Board of Trustees to take over the leadership functions of the party,” he said.

On internal party matters, he noted that there are differing views among stakeholders regarding the interpretation of recent developments but emphasised that these do not amount to a breakdown of leadership.

The spokesman urged the media to report developments within the party with caution and accuracy, adding that the PDP remains a unified organisation despite ongoing internal discussions.

He also called for responsible public commentary on the court ruling, stressing the importance of relying on verified information.