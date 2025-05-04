LG Polls: How Sanusi emerged as Ojokoro consensus chairmanship candidate — APC apex leaders

APC flags

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Apex Council of Leaders in Ojokoro Local Council Development Area (LCDA) has reaffirmed Mr. Mobolaji Sanusi as the party’s consensus chairmanship candidate for the upcoming July 12, 2025, local government elections in Lagos State.

To validate Sanusi’s candidacy, the APC leaders in Ojokoro released official documents confirming their resolution and dismissing an earlier purported list of candidates allegedly submitted to the party secretariat by members of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Olabinjo and James Faleke.

On Saturday, May 3, the party’s apex council published the names of authentic leaders who endorsed Sanusi, sending the list to the state APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi.

This latest submission reinforced an earlier letter, dated Friday, May 2, in which the leaders had also declared Sanusi—the former Managing Director of Lagos State Signage and Advertising Agency (LASAA)—as their consensus candidate.

The council urged the party leadership to disregard the “fictitious” list previously circulated, emphasizing that the new document contained verified endorsements.

The most recent letter, titled “Re: Clarifications and Submission of Authentic List Signed by a Majority of Approved Ojokoro Apex Leaders for Mobolaji Sanusi as Chairmanship Consensus Candidate,” read in part:

“Consequent upon our letter of yesterday (Friday, May 2, 2025) on the above subject matter, kindly find attached the original list of authentic leaders who voluntarily signed for the adoption of Mr. Mobolaji Sanusi as the consensus candidate of our great APC party in the upcoming local government elections.

The names of Ojokoro leaders herein attached, for purposes of dispelling any doubts and for the party’s necessary records, include:

Hon. Ipoola Omisore – Two-term member, Lagos State House of Assembly

Chief Oluyomi Olaogun – Octogenarian and respected politician in Ojokoro and Lagos State

Otunba Aremu Akindele – Pioneer Chairman, Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government

Hon. Adisa Owolabi – Immediate past member, House of Representatives

Hon. Emmanuel Olotu – Incumbent member, Lagos State House of Assembly

Hon. Jelili Oseni – Former Councilor and incumbent APC LG Chairman, Ojokoro

Dr. Waheel Adeleke Ipaye – Former Sole Administrator, Ojokoro LCDA

Prince Adewale Bello – Immediate past APC LG Chairman, Ojokoro

Alhaji Aminu Amosun – Former APC LG Chairman, Ojokoro

Dr. Idris Salako – Former Commissioner, Lagos State

Hon. HID Tijani – Incumbent Chairman, Ojokoro LCDA

“Accept our sincere regards.”