Creative Economy: We’ll drive growth, investment with data, says Hannatu Musawa

Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy. Hannatu Musawa, has said that plans have been concluded to launch the DE30 platform to drive growth, investments and unlock opportunities in the creative sector.

Musawa, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Lagos, said DE30 is a platform that would provide adequate data on the creative industry to help players and investors make informed decisions.

She also added that the data-driven platform will help create an environment for investors to grow the country’s creative landscape while enabling proper monitoring and evaluation of the sector.

“Our vision is to build an integrated, data-driven, and investment-friendly ecosystem that really has the potential to unlock the great opportunities that abound in this industry,” Musawa said.

“The DE30 platform will be able to map our current industry landscape and offer forward-looking insights,” she added.

She noted that key features of the DE30 include infrastructure audit, a tool to guide public-private partnerships and target investments, and industry forecasts.

The minister stated that the government is actively working with the private sector to develop critical infrastructure and an enabling environment for the country’s creative industry to thrive.

According to her, the PPP model will propel Nigeria’s creative and tourism industry to new heights by allowing it to unlock its immense potential and enhance economic growth while ensuring sustainability.

She explained that the government targets increasing GDP by $100 billion through the creative and tourism industry by 2030.

“Our goal is to ensure that Nigeria’s creative economy contributes significantly to national revenue. Based on global best practices and our own in-depth analysis, we are confident that this sector can add $100 billion to GDP by 2023,” she said.

Speaking on plans to ensure that adequate financing is provided for entrepreneurs in the sector, she noted that the government is working with the banks and other financial institutions to foster intellectual property (IP) monetisation in the country.

According to the minister, the government has studied the creative economies of countries like South Korea, Brazil, South Africa, and Japan, identifying key policies and infrastructure investments that have driven their growth.

She noted that Nigeria has the talent and market size necessary to replicate similar success, adding that the country will be learning from the examples of these countries that have developed their creative and tourism industries.

The minister reaffirmed that the Creative City project, aimed at building a dedicated ecosystem for Nigeria’s creative talents, has commenced and is expected to be fully delivered within five years.

Musawa also announced plans to establish a world-class museum in Abuja, addressing Nigeria’s long-standing challenge of inadequate storage and exhibition facilities for cultural artefacts.

She reaffirmed the government commitment to addressing the huge infrastructural gaps in the industry.

“One of the things that the space needs is infrastructure. There is not enough infrastructure to support the growth of the industry.”

“We realised that, and we’re very committed and are going to be very intentional in ensuring that we deliver the right infrastructure project,” she added.