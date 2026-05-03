DELTA 2027: The rising profile of Great Ogboru

Great Ogboru

By Vivian Eseoghene

Undoubtedly, the rising profile of Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru cannot be underestimated as more and more people across the nooks and crannies of Delta state are fully realising his potentials and the fact that “yes, of a truth, he can make a difference” in the Forth coming electoral dispensation. Delta state needs a leader that is Creative and innovative and not one that depends solely on Abuja for the sharing of the federation accounts before he can implement projects in the State.

Chief Ogboru would industrialise the state and create jobs for the jobless youths roaming the streets

The political spectacle in the state is in Ogboru’s favour as a lot of Deltans are clamouring for a genuine change in the helms of affairs of the State.

Chief does not say what he cannot do for the sake of garnering votes.

He is a practical politician that knows his onions. He will create a consciousness in the State that values merits, justice and a shared destiny. He knows that the path of statehood building often runs through the terrain of misunderstanding that is why he admonishes that elections should be content of ideas and not identities.

Sometimes history judges not by the noise of the crowd, but by the integrity of the motive.

Chief Ogboru will pay particular interest in the Micro small medium scale enterprises in the State by empowering them financially to scale up to the next level because he recognises that these are the engine rooms for accelerated Commerce in the State.

Solar Water boreholes would be dug in various communities for access to pure drinking water. I make bold to say that Chief Ogboru has a well researched blueprint for the Agricultural Sector. He will introduce Mechanised Farming across various Communities and Farmers would be encouraged to form Co-operative Societies in their various areas of operations.

This would be for easy access to loans from the state government. Tractors and other farm implements would be highly subsidized and purchased for various Communities.

Fertilizer, seeds and all other agricultural value-chain would be highly subsidized – as a way of encouraging the farmers.

Infact, agriculture would be made more attractive and convenient to attract more people into the Venture.

Chief Ovedje Ogboru is coming into the politics of the state to make a meaningful difference in the governance of the state. After industrialization of the state, there will be an inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI).

Tourism, being an untapped goldmine would be given an accelerated trajectory for this silent sector to boom.

He will provide a services driven economy that will provide jobs for the jobless youths.

Delta 2027, will not be business as-usual.

Our universal Suffrage in the State is too much to bear. Now is the opportuned time to turn things around.

Chief Ogboru is a renowned Industrialist, astute business mogul and a philanthropist. He has been serving as a rivulet of hope against the droughts of despair to Countless numbers of Deltans in time past. He is a replica of knowledge and an embodiment of wealth to the glory of God.

Therefore, he is not coming on board to amass wealth. He is of good temperament, character, intelligence and a gender – Setter.

He would priotise Women empowerment being the mothers of the state. Delta State is diverse in terms of Culture and religion but our diversity, If properly, harnessed, is our Strength. Ogboru’s advocacy should be given total Support for the ultimate accelerated growth of the state.

Vivian Eseoghene wrote from Ughelli, Delta state.