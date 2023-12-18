Harmattan: Nose mask sellers record high patronage in Kano

Hawkers of dust masks in Kano metropolis are making brisk businesses as the harmattan season has set in, increasing the sale of the commodity on daily basis.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the mask is being used by many residents, especially motorcyclists, to cover their mouths and noses to prevent themselves from inhaling dust.

The traders, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, said they are recording high patronage on a daily basis.

Ali Sani, a seller of fabrics and clothing materials, said that his daily face mask sales had doubled since the season set in.

“I sold close to 20 daily before, but now I sell an average of 50 to 60 pieces daily and the business is good,” Sani said.

Buba Musa, a student, said that he sells as much as 50 face masks in a day for the past two weeks.

Nasiru Gezawa, who also trades in face masks and hand gloves, said he started enjoying high patronage from customers in the first week of December.

“But with the advent of the Harmattan the patronage I enjoy has doubled.

“I have enjoyed a high patronage from the onset of the Harmattan, business has been very good, in fact I sell two packs of clothing daily,’’ he said.

Hajiya Hadiza Kabir, a civil servant who uses nose masks daily, said that the mask were sold for N50 before, but now the price has increased to between N60 and N70.

“I just bought a pack containing 50 pieces now for my entire family,” said Kabir.

NAN reports that people were seen in the metropolis with different colours of face masks. (NAN)

Vanguard