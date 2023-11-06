Soldiers rescue woman from committing suicide in Lagos Lagoon

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Nigerian Army (NA) soldiers operating under 81 Division NA have successfully prevented a suicide attempt by one Mrs Francesca Spark who plunged into the Lagos Lagoon around 81 Division Officers’ Mess, Marina Lagos in an attempt to take her own life.

Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Lt. Col Olabisi Ayeni made this known on Monday in a statement.

He said, “The troops of 65 Battalion NA deployed at the Officers’ Mess, who sighted Mrs Spark quickly used their military riverine skills and ingenuity to rescue her.

“She was given first aid and stabilized by the battalion medical team.

“After stabilization, the family was contacted and she was handed over to her husband, one Mr Spark Oghene Ovie residing at Awoyaya Lagos.

“The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division NA, Major General Muhammed Takuti Usman has commended the soldiers for being observant, and for their ingenuity, courage, and gallantry.

“The GOC said he is pleased that soldiers brought their training in disaster management to bear in such a critical situation that could have claimed the life of a fellow citizen.

“Maj Gen Usman who said such an operation is a military operation other than war conducted during emergencies or natural disasters affirmed that troops have been trained to support leading agencies during emergencies.

“He assured residents of the NA’s commitment to protect them and their properties even during emergencies.”