Nigeria’s security challenges require tested, proven soldiers – COAS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, says the nation’s security challenges can be resolved by tested and proven soldiers as found in the Nigerian Army.

Oluyede stated this on Saturday during the closing of the 2025 Inter-Formation Combat Platoon Orienteering and Adventure Championship in Igbeti, Oyo State, hosted by the 2 Division Nigerian Army.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the championship’s participating formations include the Army Headquarters Garrison, Abuja; 1 Division, Kaduna; 2 Division, Ibadan and 3 Division, Jos.

Others are the 6 Division, Port Harcourt; 8 Division, Sokoto; 81 Division, Lagos; 82 Division, Enugu, and 4 Special Forces Command, Doma, Nasarawa State.

The participants competed on several fronts—a 5-kilometre run, physical fitness tests, a point-to-point navigation, and a 15-kilometre dash back, among other training activities.

The COAS said he remained confident that the skills, leadership character and spirit displayed by soldiers at the competition would serve the nation well in any theatre of operation.

“Nigeria faces complex security challenges, and it is soldiers like you, tested, proven and ready, who will ensure our nation’s peace and stability,” the COAS said.

Oluyede, represented by the Commander Corps of Engineers, Maj.-Gen. T.T. Numbere, urged the participants to return to their duties with renewed vigour and unshakable resolve.

According to him, the nation depends on the competence and unwavering commitment to duty of the participants to overcome the country’s security challenges.

The COAS said the competition had, no doubt, achieved its primary objective of enhancing operational readiness within a competitive atmosphere.

This, he said, would sharpen the soldiers’ edge against adversaries.

He said that the NA remained steadfast in its loyalty and dedication to defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity and constitution.

Oluyede urged the participants to build on the outcome of the competition by institutionalising its best practices in their respective formations and division training schools.

In his remarks, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division, NA, Maj.-Gen. Obinna Onubogu, commended the participants for the determination and unwavering discipline demonstrated throughout the four-day competition.

He emphasised that the military profession was not for the feebleminded and the weakling, saying it demands constant and rigorous training to prepare adequately for the unseen.

The GOC stated that the competition must have been very challenging for the participants, considering the activities outlined for the competition.

“In the face of these difficulties, you have all demonstrated a commendable level of resilience and determination to succeed.

“Combat orienteering is not just about finding your way through a difficult and winding terrain, but the ability to develop adaptable skills that will enable you to dominate the operating environment, whilst taking advantage of the terrain for your protection and inflicting maximum casualties on the adversaries,” he said.

He urged them to take advantage of the lessons learnt during the competition and apply them whenever the need arises.

NAN reports that the Army Headquarters Garrison, Abuja, won the overall first position in the competition, while 4 Special Forces Command, Doma, Nasarawa State, came second.

The third position went to the 3 Division, Jos.

The occasion witnessed the presence of the Onigbeti of Igbeti, Oba Bashir Abioye and representatives of other security agencies.