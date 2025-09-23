Army’s Special Court Martial sentences 2 officers, other soldiers in Borno over arms deal

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Special Court Martial (SCM) convened by the Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division Nigerian Army and Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) Brigadier General Ugochukwu Unachukwu has slammed, 2 Senior Non-commissioned Officers and 2 Non-Commision Officers for Arms/Ammunition racketeering as well as Aiding and Abetting the Enemy.

Pronouncing the verdict during the proceeding at Headquarters Theatre Command Officers’ Mess in Maiduguri, the President SCM Brigadier General Mohammed Abdullahi stated that, the Court-Martial convicted Sgt Rapheal Ameh, Sgt Ejiga Musa, and LCpl Patrick Ocheje to life imprisonments, while Cpl Omitoye Rufus was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment after they pleaded guilty to several counts charges ranging from theft, unlawful dealing in ammunition, offence in relation to Service Property as well as aiding the enemy which are all punishable under the relevant sections of the Armed Forces Act (AFA) Law of Federation of Nigeria (LFN) CAP A20 2004 and other extant laws.

In the case of Sgt Ameh Raphael, a documentary evidence admitted before the Court revealed that as an Armourer with 7 Division Garrison, the SNCO conspired with late LCpl Ogbogo Isaac to pilfer ammunition from the Division arms store. It was further revealed that he collaborated with one Inspector Francis Ajayi and Francis Manasseh all of the 30 Police Mobile Force (PMF) to conceal arms in bags of beans and smuggled them to Enugu and Ebonyi states for use by criminals. It was also revealed that Sgt Ameh received the proceeds of this illicit trade through over 100 bank transactions between July 2022 and June 2024.

For Sgt Ejiga Musa, while serving as 195 Battalion main armourer stole and collaborated with one LCpl Patrick Ochoje and also Inspector Francis Manasseh of 30 PMF to sell AK 47 riffle and large quantity of ammunition where records showed he collected the sum of over Five Hundred Thousand Naira (₦ 500,00). Sgt Ejiga met his waterloo when he attempted to sell ammunition to Inspector Francis Ajayi also of 30 PMF.

Cpl Omitoye Rufus was also convicted for selling 40 rounds of 7.62mm special to one Inspector Enoch Nwokolobia. In the case of LCpl Patrick Ocheje while deployed at Forward Operating Base Molai also got persuaded by Inspector Francis Manasseh to pilfer ammunition to be sold to militias during communal crisis.

Investigation further revealed that LCpl Patrick received 20 rounds of PKT ammunition from Sgt Ejiga Musa of 195 Bn (M) for sale to terrorists’ groups in collaboration with Inspector Francis Ajayi. The soldier was also found guilty for stealing an AK 47 rifle belonging to his comrade.

The court held that illicit trade directly endangers troops, imperil military operations and national security therefore amounting to Aiding the Enemy.

The Court President Brigadier General Abdullahi asserted that “the activities of these bad eggs personnel are not only a violation of the law but a betrayal of the trust, discipline and honor expected of troops in the theatre.

“The Nigerian Army (NA) maintains zero tolerance for gross misconduct, fraudulent practices and unprofessional practices. Such acts erode discipline, undermine morale and bring the service into disrepute”. He stated.

The NA’s commitment to accountability and justice according to Brigadier General Abdullahi is evident in its investigations into alleged misconduct and its efforts to promote a culture of professionalism through reward and punishment while fostering better relationships with the public.

The President also reiterated the NA’s posture on zero tolerance for selling of ammunition to adversary or anybody in whatever guise or form