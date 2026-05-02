Three UNICROSS students’ union executives die in auto crash

Scene of the accident

By Emma Una, CALABAR

The University of Cross River State (UNICROSS) Students’ Union Government Director of Sports, Comrade Solomon Nya, and two other colleagues have reportedly died in auto crash.

The accident which occurred on the evening of May 1 at Odukpani, in the outskirts of Calabar, left many others with serious injuries.

“The SUG President is unconscious as I speak with you now. He is in the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital emergency unit, and he prays he makes it.” An eyewitness told Vanguard on the phone.

The source said some of the female victims had their limbs cut in the crash, while the bodies of the director of sports and the others who died on the spot have been deposited at the mortuary of the UCTH.

This is a very sad event. We pray the SUG President makes it because he was severely injured in the accident.”

The school is yet to react to the incident, ostensibly because yesterday was a public holiday and today, Saturday, is a weekend.