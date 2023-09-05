NLC strike records partial in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike

The two-day warning industrial action declared by Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday recorded partial compliance in Ogun State, as civil servants, health workers, as well as others reported for work at their respective duty posts.

A visit by Vanguard to some federal institutions in the State which included Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba Abeokuta, observed that medical doctors and nurses were on ground to carry out their duties, while other workers who are members of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) were absent.

Same scenario was recorded at the State Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta, where the hospital gate was under locks and keys.

At the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), the strike recorded a hundred percent compliance as members of the Non-Academics Staff Union (NASU) put the university under lock and keys, thereby preventing both academic and non-academics staff of the University and students from gaining access into the University.

Our Correspondent also gathered that commercial banks in Ijebu Ode and other parts of the State complied with the NLC’s directive to stay off work, Zenith Bank among others, were busy carrying out skeletal services to their customers.

Source within the banking sector in the State to our correspondent that management of some of the banks placed their workers on “stand-by” in case of any change in the arrangements.

The situation is different at the State Secretariat Complex in Oke Mosan area of Abeokuta, as some civil servants were seen at their duty posts.

Transport unions, who are affiliate members of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) refused to join the warning strike, as commercial drivers, tricycle riders as well as the commercial motorcyclists were all busy with their businesses across the state.

Meanwhile, the State Chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Mr. Akeem Lasisi said his members did not participate in the two-day warning strike called by the NLC, because of the ongoing engagement with the Federal Government.

Lasisi noted that the Federal Government had made efforts to cushion the effects of the removal of subsidy on fuel, while in negotiation with the NLC, one of which was the recent palliative releases to states.

Lasisi added that the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun had invited the NLC and TUC, immediately after the subsidy removal, and constituted a committee to come up with various interventions that could mitigate the effect of the subsidy removal, which he said showed uncommon commitment towards the welfare of workers and residents in the state.

He stated that intervention in the State included the payment of N10,000 palliatives for three months which began in July 2023, hazard allowance for members in the health sector, peculiar allowance for workers, reduction in the number of working days as well as distribution of grains from the Federal Government to the populace.

The Chairman noted that despite the various ongoing interventions, the Union would not relent in engaging the Federal Government to ensure all their demands were met, to further reduce the hardship being experienced by their members and the general public.

He therefore called on members of the union to exercise patience as the union leaders continue to negotiate with the government in the best interest of its members.