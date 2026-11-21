By Maryam Abdul-aziz Usman

Several soldiers are feared dead, while others sustained injuries in a road accident involving a military vehicle at Garin Malam Adamu, near Buni Yadi, headquarters of Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The accident reportedly occurred on Friday, November 20, while the soldiers were travelling from Buni Yadi to Damaturu, the state capital.

The victims were reportedly evacuated to the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital, Damaturu, for medical attention.

Although the exact casualty figure remains unknown, preliminary accounts have linked the accident to the poor condition of the affected section of the road.

As of the time of filing this report, military authorities had yet to officially confirm the incident or disclose the number of casualties.