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By Muhammad Inuwa, Dutse

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‎The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Jigawa State Council, has dismissed reports suggesting that it plans to embark on a strike on November 30, over the alleged failure of the state government to pay workers a N70,000 transport allowance.

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‎In a statement by the State Council’s Secretary, Jide Tanko, the NLC said it was currently in discussions with the Jigawa State Government towards the prompt implementation of the N70,000 transport allowance for workers across the state for an initial six-month period.

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‎The Council described the message circulating on social media as false, urging workers and members of the public to disregard it.

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‎Tanko assured workers that the Council remained committed to ensuring the realisation of the allowance, adding that updates on the negotiations would be communicated through its recognised official channels.

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‎He also cautioned workers against spreading unverified information, emphasising that only communications issued by the recognised NLC leadership and its affiliated unions should be regarded as authentic.

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‎The Jigawa NLC Council thanked workers for their patience, understanding and continued support as engagements with the state government continue.

Vanguard News