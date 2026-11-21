Bisola Aiyeola

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress and media personality Bisola Aiyeola has recounted her memorable encounters with actress Rita Dominic and singer Asa, revealing how their recognition of her left her pleasantly surprised shortly after her appearance on Big Brother Naija.

Aiyeola shared the experiences during an interview with Red Carpet host Miriam Cole, popularly known as @realmiriamcole.

Recalling her first encounter with Dominic, the actress said it happened at the premiere of Isoken, shortly after her participation in Big Brother Naija.

According to her, she was at the event with her sister, chatting with friends, when Dominic walked past, tapped her and greeted her by name.

“I remember when I met Rita Dominic. I love her so much, and she called my name. I didn’t know she knew me. This was right after Big Brother.

“It was at the premiere of Isoken. The movie had just finished, and I was with my sister. We were talking to a few friends when she walked past, tapped me and said, ‘Hello, Bisola.’

“I couldn’t breathe,” she recalled.

The actress also recounted a similar experience when she met award-winning singer Asa backstage at Highlights with IK.

Aiyeola explained that she walked into the green room where the singer was, only for Asa to recognise and greet her.

“It was the same thing when I met Asa. It was at Highlights with IK. We were backstage, and I walked into a room, the green room. She was in there.

“It was right after Big Brother. I walked into the room, and she was like, ‘Hello, Bisola.’ I walked back out. I was shocked,” she said.