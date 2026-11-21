.recover cannabis, codeine syrup, others

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun I Area Command, has intercepted and seized contraband goods with a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of ₦3.52 billion as part of intensified efforts to curb smuggling, protect public health and safeguard the nation’s economy.

The seizures, which include 6,037 wraps of cannabis, 20,500 bottles of codeine-containing cough syrup, more than 1.45 million tablets and capsules of various brands, foreign parboiled rice, petroleum products and vehicles, were inspected and paraded by the Comptroller-General of Customs during a visit to the Command.

According to a statement issued on Saturday, by the Public Relations Officer of Ogun I Area Command, Assistant Superintendent of Customs Paul Gimba, the total value of the seized items with available valuations stood at **₦3,517,838,700.

The statement said the seizures reflected the Command’s sustained efforts to combat smuggling and prevent the circulation of prohibited and potentially harmful products in the country.

A breakdown of the intercepted items showed that cannabis accounted for 6,037 wraps, valued at ₦1.268 billion, while 20,500 bottles of cough syrup containing codeine had a Duty Paid Value of ₦147.6 million.

The Command also intercepted 828,920 tablets of different brands valued at ₦795.76 million and 627,320 capsules worth ₦376.39 million. Other pharmaceutical products seized included 2,850 ampoules of Enox 4000 injection, valued at ₦17.1 million, and 95 prostate pills worth ₦570,000.

The seizures further included 5,173 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice, valued at ₦455.22 million, alongside 1,067 used tyres worth ₦52.82 million.

In the petroleum products category, Customs intercepted 1,037 kegs of 25 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), valued at ₦34.22 million, and 1,008 kegs of 25 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), worth ₦44.35 million.

Other seized items comprised 21 packages of walkie-talkies, 185 packages of sanitary pads and diapers valued at ₦18.13 million, 125 live cartridges and two trucks with a combined valuation of ₦144 million.

The Command also recorded seizures of several used vehicles, including a 2024 Toyota RAV4 and Toyota Highlander valued at a combined ₦50 million; two Lexus vehicles worth ₦25 million; a 2000 Toyota Hilux valued at ₦11 million; a 2013 Toyota RAV4 worth ₦17 million; and a Toyota Sienna valued at ₦14.7 million.

Other vehicles intercepted were a 2010 Toyota Venza valued at ₦14.6 million, an Opel worth ₦7.3 million, a Mazda valued at ₦7.1 million and a 2012 Range Rover Sport worth ₦17.2 million.

The Customs Service said the interceptions underscored the Command’s determination to enforce relevant Customs laws, prevent the importation and circulation of prohibited goods and protect Nigeria’s economic interests.

It added that the enforcement operations were part of broader efforts to safeguard national security and public health while strengthening the country’s economic resilience.

The statement also highlighted the Service’s expanding role in national development, noting that its activities go beyond revenue generation and border enforcement to include community engagement, infrastructure support and trade facilitation.

According to the statement, the inspection and parade of the seizures, alongside the commissioning of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects, demonstrated the Service’s commitment to combining robust enforcement with initiatives that promote community development.