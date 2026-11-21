Odegbami

…tasks police on arrest, prosecution of culprits

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has condemned the attack on Nigeria’s football legend and Ogun State Sports Ambassador, Chief Segun Odegbami, calling on the police to ensure that those responsible are apprehended and brought to justice.

The Governor expressed deep concern over the incident, describing the attack on the former Super Eagles captain as unfortunate, unacceptable and a threat to the safety of citizens.

Abiodun, however, thanked God that the assailants were unable to silence Chief Odegbami, noting that it was a matter of relief that the celebrated sports icon survived the attack.

He said Odegbami, fondly known as ‘Mathematical’, remains an outstanding Nigerian whose contributions to the development of sports, particularly football, have earned him national and international recognition.

The governor noted that as Ogun State’s Sports Ambassador, Odegbami occupies a special place in the state’s sports development agenda, adding that his experience, influence and enduring commitment to the promotion of sports remain invaluable.

Abiodun urged the security agencies, particularly the police, to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, track down the perpetrators and ensure that they face the full weight of the law.

He stressed that no individual or group should take the law into their hands, warning that acts of violence and criminal intimidation would not be tolerated in Ogun State.

The governor also wished Chief Odegbami continued strength and good health, assuring him of the state government’s concern and support.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property and ensuring that Ogun State remains a peaceful and secure environment for residents and visitors.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Bode Ojajuni, has assured the football legend that the perpetrators of his attack would be identified and brought to justice.

Ojajuni, who gave the assurance, when Odegbami, following an attack on him, at his residence in Abeokuta, noted that visit was aimed at expressing the sympathy of the Ogun State Police Command over the incident and reassuring the former Nigerian international of the police commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.

During the visit, Ojajuni reportedly conveyed his concern over the incident and wished Odegbami continued recovery and while assuring him that the command was treating the matter with the seriousness it deserved.

The police commissioner disclosed that he had directed an immediate and comprehensive investigation into the incident to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack and identify those responsible.

He also assured the former football star that the Command would deploy all necessary investigative resources to ensure that the perpetrators were apprehended and made to face the full weight of the law.

According to the police statement, Ojajuni reaffirmed the Command’s determination to ensure that no stone was left unturned in the pursuit of justice.

The statement reads, “the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, CP Bode Ojajuni, has paid a visit to former Super Eagles captain and renowned sports administrator, Chief Segun Odegbami, to express the Command’s sympathy following the reported incident at his residence in Abeokuta.

“The Commissioner conveyed his concern and wished him continued recovery, reaffirming the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.

“CP Ojajuni assured Chief Odegbami that the incident is receiving the Command’s utmost attention. He disclosed that he had ordered an immediate and thorough investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, while intensive investigative efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend those responsible.

“He emphasised that the Command would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“The Command confirms that Chief Odegbami has been discharged from the hospital and assures members of the public that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure a thorough investigation and appropriate action. Residents are encouraged to remain calm and provide credible information that could assist the investigation through established Police channels”.

Recall Odegbami, who is the proprietor of Eagles 7 Sports Radio 103.7 FM, was reportedly attacked at about 2:30am at his residence in the Ibara GRA, Abeokuta in the early hours of Friday, 20th November, 2026.

Sources said the attackers, numbering three, arrived the football legend’s home and first descended on his domestic staff and driver before going ahead to invade his bedroom inflicting deep machete cut on the soccer legend.

Odegbami, 74, was said to have resisted the assailants as they stormed his room, leading to serious scuffle.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the armed suspects escaped after inflicting deep machete cuts on their target.

“The incident is unfortunate. We heard that the armed men struck in the early hours of today (Friday) and first overpowered the domestic staff. They asked for Chief Segun Odegbami and his staff denied that he was at home.

“But the generator was on that time. So, the armed men believed he must be at home and they handed severe beatings to the staff. They immediately found their way to Odegbami’s bedroom and attacked him there.

“Not willing to succumb easily, Odegbami also resisted his attackers who quickly fled the scene and left him bleeding heavily.”