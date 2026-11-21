…Governor Bago deploys joint security team to affected community

By Clare Nnabuike, Minna

Suspected terrorists have killed the village head of Lumma Ba’are community in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, Mallam Bawa Muhammad, and five other residents in an attack that also left several people abducted and houses burnt.

The attackers reportedly invaded the community at about 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2026, shortly after the Muslim call to prayer, forcing residents to flee into nearby bushes for safety.

Sources in the community alleged that the assailants beheaded the village head and burnt his body. They also reported that a newborn baby died after being left inside a house that was set ablaze during the attack.

Several residents were reportedly abducted, although the exact number of those taken away had yet to be established.

Some residents also alleged that individuals from the community had collaborated with the attackers. However, the claims had not been independently verified as of the time of filing this report.

The Niger State Police Command confirmed the attack, saying five people were killed and that joint security teams had been deployed to the area to apprehend the perpetrators.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, said in a statement that the incident was reported at about 5:00 a.m. on November 21.

“On 21/11/2026 at about 5am, report received indicated that suspected armed men invaded Lumma Ba’are village, Borgu LGA and attacked the community, while about five persons reportedly lost their lives during the attack.

“Joint security teams have been deployed to the location, efforts to apprehend the suspected perpetrators ongoing. Further development will be communicated,” Abiodun stated.

Also confirming the incident, the Niger State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Obed Nuhu Nana, said five other persons sustained injuries and were evacuated to the General Hospital, New-Bussa, where they were receiving medical attention.

In a statement, Nana said the attack occurred amid lingering intercommunal tensions in the area, describing the incident as unfortunate and unacceptable.

“The Niger State Government condemns the attack on Lumma Ba’are community in Borgu Local Government Area, which claimed the lives of five persons, including the Village Head, Malam Bawa Muhammad.

“The attack, according to reports received, occurred at about 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2026, when suspected armed men invaded the community amid lingering intercommunal tensions and launched an assault on residents.

“Five other persons sustained injuries and were evacuated to the General Hospital, New-Bussa, where they are currently receiving medical attention. Some houses were also reportedly set ablaze during the incident,” the statement said.

The government extended its condolences to the families of the deceased and the entire community, while wishing the injured residents a speedy recovery.

Nana said joint security teams had been deployed to the affected community, with efforts being intensified to identify and apprehend those responsible.

He assured residents that Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago’s administration was working with relevant security agencies to prevent further attacks and restore peace to the area.

The government urged residents to remain calm, avoid taking the law into their hands and provide security agencies with credible information that could assist ongoing investigations.

It also reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and property across the state, irrespective of ethnic, religious or communal affiliations.