Tems

By Ayo Onikoyi

The voices are getting louder everyday that Asake and Tems are the new King and Queen of Afrobeats respectively. And the Recording Academy confirmed it on November 16, 2026 when it announced the nominees for 2027 Grammy awards.

Asake appears just to be coming to his own with two nominations while Tems shatfers the roof with four Grammy nominations in one year.

Tems has emerged as Nigeria’s most successful representative in the latest nomination cycle, earning four nominations and further establishing herself as one of the most versatile Nigerian musicians on the international stage.

Her recognition in the R&B categories is particularly noteworthy. It demonstrates that her appeal extends beyond the African music market and that her songwriting and vocal abilities are attracting recognition in mainstream American music.

The nominations also build on an impressive Grammy history. Tems won her first Grammy in 2023 for her contribution to Future’s “Wait For U”, featuring Drake, which won Best Melodic Rap Performance. She subsequently won Best African Music Performance in 2025 for her reimagining of “Love Me JeJe”.

She has also received recognition for her contribution to Beyoncé’s Renaissance, Wizkid’s “Essence” and Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up”, from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

With two Grammy victories already to her credit, Tems is approaching the 2027 ceremony with an opportunity to increase her collection and further strengthen Nigeria’s presence in international R&B.

Asake on the other hand has not won any Grammy – yet. But he appears to be knocking on the door. The “Lonely at the Top” hitmaker has now received four Grammy Award nominations as of November 2026. His nominations are all in the Best African Music Performance category.

His flirting with the Recording Academy started in 2024 with his hit “Amapiano” with Olamide, followed by “MMS” with Wizkid in 2025. Once again, he has dragged Wizkid onto the Grammy ballot with their collaboration “Jogodo” and his own solo hit “Gratitude” in 2027

Six Nigerian stars earn 2027 Grammy nominations as Afrobeats expands global reach, with the country securing representation in Best African Music Performance, Best Global Music Album, Best Global Music Performance and Best R&B Song.

Joining Tems and Asake on the list are: Burna Boy with one nomination for Dia Dia with Shakira for Best Global Music Performance; Wizkid has one nomination too, for his collaboration with Asake on “Jogodo”; Ayra Starr has two nominations for Best Global Music Album with her hit “Starrgirl” and Best African Music Performance on the “Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)” collaboration with Angélique Kidjo and Davido with one nomination as his album “Oriadé” earned a place in the Best Global Music Album category, where it will compete against projects by Tems, Ayra Starr, Anitta and Angélique Kidjo.

Nigerian artists Grammy journey

Nigerian artists have a rich history with the Recording Academy over the years. But the focus is on the current crop of Afrobeats singers who are making the country proud and leading the charge for Africa’s renaissance.

Burna Boy

For Burna Boy, the 2027 nomination represents another opportunity to extend a Grammy legacy that has helped establish him as one of Africa’s most recognisable musical exports.

His collaboration with Colombian superstar Shakira on “Dai Dai” earned him a place in the Best Global Music Performance category, putting him in contention alongside other international acts.

His defining moment came in 2021 when Twice As Tall won Best Global Music Album, making him one of the Nigerian artistes to have secured the prestigious award.

He has since received nominations for Love, Damini, I Told Them…, “Last Last”, “City Boys”, “Alone” and “Higher”, among other recordings.

The new nomination takes his career tally to 14, according to the Recording Academy’s records, making him Nigeria’s most nominated artiste at the awards.

Tems

Tems has become the first Nigerian artist to win two Grammy Awards and has demonstrated an ability to compete across African music, global music, hip-hop and R&B categories. Her four nominations in 2027 further underline her growing international recognition.

She has received 12 nominations as of November 19, 2026. She is one of Africa’s most successful Grammy-winning female artists.

Wizkid

Wizkid has won one Grammy Award and received seven nominations as of November 19, 2026. His latest nomination is for the 2027 Grammy Awards.

Davido

Davido has never won a Grammy Award. As of November 19, 2026, the Nigerian Afrobeats star has received six Grammy nominations across four consecutive editions of the awards, from 2024 to 2027.

Davido is among Nigeria’s most repeatedly nominated Afrobeats stars at the Grammys, but he is yet to convert any of his six nominations into a win.

Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr has never won a Grammy Award. However, she has received four Grammy nominations as of November 19, 2026, including two nominations for the 2027 awards.

Asake

Asake has four Grammy nominations and zero wins, with two nominations coming at the 69th Grammy Awards in 2027