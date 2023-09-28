Don’t abandon dialogue, NEC urges labour

The National Economic Council (NEC) has urged the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) not to abandon dialogue in their quest for better welfare for its members.

The Council also appealed to the unions to suspend its planned nationwide indefinite strike schedule to start on Oct. 3.

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau stated this while briefing State House Correspondents at the end of the NEC meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the nation was at a very critical moment in its history, adding that some states took over such labour crisis when they assumed office in May.

According to him, some of such states just resolved the crisis and will be unfair for the labour to return to another industrial action.

The Plateau governor said that the proposed industrial action would have immense effect on the economy of both the states and the Federal government.

He said that the NEC expressed genuine concern about the situation in the country and appealed for calm and patience among Nigerians.

“The National Economic Council (NEC) deliberated on the planned indefinite strike by the National leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to proceed on an indefinite strike on Oct. 3, 2023.

“The council noted further the implications of the planned strike on the economy and the nation and thus urge members to continue to engage with the leadership of their respective states.

“It appeals to them to suspend the action and to continue on the path of dialogue with the Federal Government. This is the appeal of the council.”

He said that the council appreciated the concerns raised by the NLC to have those issues address, adding that NEC also appealed for time to address the concerns of labour.

“We also believe that President Bola Tinubu will be addressing the nation on Oct. 1, and some of the concerns of labour will be appropriately addressed in the president’s speech.

“It is therefore important to note that it’s a federation issue, so whatever happens the labour is represented in all the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“And NEC is appealing that discussion should continue at the state levels because there will be peculiarities as to the issues to be addressed concerning the demands of labour and therefore dialogue is the way to go.