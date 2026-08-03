Pay us now or face our wrath – Civil servants tell Finance Minister

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele

…Give August 11 deadline over outstanding wage awards, 40% allowance

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

ABUJA — Less than five days after the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, said savings from the fuel subsidy removal were used to pay public servants’ salaries and wages, among other obligations, the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council, JNPSNC, has accused the Federal Government of failing to meet key welfare commitments to workers.



The council has consequently demanded an urgent meeting with the minister over the non-payment of two months’ wage award arrears and the delayed implementation of the 40 per cent peculiar allowance for federal public servants, warning that failure to resolve the issues could trigger a nationwide strike.



The council, in a letter dated July 31, 2026, gave the minister until August 11, 2026, to meet with its leadership and resolve the lingering welfare issues or risk what it described as the “wrath of Nigerian workers” through possible industrial action.



JNPSNC in a letter jointly signed by the National Chairman, Benjamin Uyanto, and the National Secretary, Olowoyo Gbenga, (Trade Union side), accused the minister of ignoring two previous letters on the issues, warning that the continued silence of the Federal Government was fueling discontent among public servants.



The National leadership of JNPSNC lamented that two different letters had earlier been dispatched to the office of the Honourable Minister but that “with disdain, the Minister ignored the National with ignoble silence.”



It stated: “It is on the strength of the above that the National leadership found it very expedient to remind your esteemed person that the National leadership has written two different letters and submitted to your office; congratulating you on your recent appointment as the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and equally stating outstanding issues affecting Nigerian workers which fall within the purview of your respected office.”



“The first letter was dated 5th May, 2026, referenced JNPSNC/GEN/COR/VOL.1/180 entitled ‘Payment of Outstanding Two Months Award to Federal Public Servants.’



“Equally, the second letter was dated 9th July, 2026, referenced JNPSNC/GEN/COR/VOL.1/209 entitled ‘Request for the Implementation of 40% Peculiar Allowance Sequel to the Circular Issued by the Executive Chairman, Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, which implementation was supposed to commence on 1st May, 2026, and Payment of Outstanding Two Months Award to Federal Public Servants.’”

JNPSNC expressed disappointment that “to the surprise of the National leadership, none of the letters was responded to, let alone addressing the sensitive issues raised therein.”

It said the two major issues requiring urgent government attention were the implementation of the 40 per cent peculiar allowance in line with the circular issued by the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission with effect from May 1, 2026, and the payment of the outstanding wage award for March and April 2026.



The council said it had therefore requested an urgent meeting with the minister on or before Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., either at the minister’s office or any other venue convenient to him.



“It is the expectation of the National leadership that this meeting will help to address the above stated critical and urgent outstanding issues in order to prevent palpable disquietedness and the brewing industrial crisis.



“It is informative to add that the entire Public Servants have viewed the silence of the Honourable Minister of Finance, since his resumption as Minister of Finance, as a surreptitious way of compromising the necessary essence of directing the Accountant-General of the Federation to the effect of the full payment of two months outstanding Wage Award and the implementation of the circular on 40% peculiar allowance effective 1st May, 2026.



“This request should be seen as a proactive approach from the National leadership to avert drastic actions from workers due to your insensitive silence to our two previous letters.”



The council disclosed that the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, the Trade Union Congress, TUC, and other relevant government officials had been notified of the development and the possibility of industrial action should the demands remain unresolved.