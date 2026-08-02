ASUU branch gives Kebbi Govt, university board two weeks strike notice

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Abdulllahi Fodio University of Science and Technology, Aliero (AFUSTA) branch, has issued a two-week warning strike notice to the Kebbi State Government and the university’s governing board over unresolved demands.

In a statement issued on Sunday and jointly signed by the branch Chairperson, Dr. Isah Musa Fakai, and Secretary, Dr. Gado A.A., the union attributed the action to what it described as the failure of the Federal Government to fully implement the 2025 ASUU/FG agreement, as well as other outstanding welfare issues affecting members.

The warning strike is scheduled to run from July 31 to August 13, 2026.

The union said the industrial action would continue until the Federal Government fully implements the 2025 agreement with ASUU and the university management addresses the welfare concerns of academic staff.

Dr. Gado said previous engagements with the university governing body and other stakeholders failed to produce positive outcomes, leaving the union with no option but to embark on the warning strike.

He warned that failure to resolve the issues at the expiration of the two-week ultimatum could lead to an indefinite strike.