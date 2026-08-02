Oil Resumption: Dialogue best path forward, MOSOP tells Ogonis

…Urges speedy completion of FG’s peace process

…Commends Tinubu, Ribadu for dialogue initiative

By Daniel Abia

PORT HARCOURT — The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has urged Ogoni communities to embrace dialogue as the Federal Government advances efforts to resolve longstanding issues surrounding the resumption of oil exploration in Ogoniland after 36 years.

Speaking at the Ogoni National Rally in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State on Saturday, MOSOP President, Fegalo Nsuke, said dialogue remains the most effective approach to resolving the protracted dispute.

He called on the Federal Government to expedite the ongoing peace process to enable the Ogoni people move beyond decades of conflict and focus on development.

According to Nsuke, the Ogoni struggle over the past 36 years has centred on the pursuit of justice, development, peace and environmental protection, describing the journey as costly for the people.

“In a non-violent struggle, there is no better alternative to dialogue,” he said, urging Ogonis to support the ongoing engagement with the Federal Government.

He noted that discussions were ongoing on a framework to address the developmental needs and demands of Ogoniland, adding that prolonging the conflict would not serve the interest of the people.

Reflecting on the impact of the crisis, Nsuke said many Ogonis had suffered losses and continued to bear the scars of years of repression, but assured them that their sacrifices had not been in vain.

He said the current dialogue process began on January 21, 2025, when President Bola Tinubu directed the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to initiate discussions with the Ogoni people through the Ogoni Dialogue Committee (ODC).

According to him, the committee subsequently held consultations across Ogoniland before submitting its recommendations to the President on September 24, 2025.

Nsuke described the initiative as a significant turning point in the Ogoni struggle, noting that it was the first time a Federal Government had pursued what he called an Ogoni-led dialogue process rather than attempting to resume oil exploration without addressing the concerns of the people.

He commended President Tinubu for adopting a peaceful approach to the issue and also praised the National Security Adviser for his commitment to the dialogue process.

“We are beginning to see positive signs of the government’s commitment to resolving the Ogoni issue in a manner that accommodates the concerns of the Ogoni people,” he said.