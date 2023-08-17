Productivity: Agric Ministry assures implementation of civil service reforms

…. directors tasked on brainstorming, adapt to reforms

….prioritize workers’ welfare for performance -Dr Umakhihe

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

AS productivity remains pivotal to achieving government programmes, policies and projects, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Wednesday, assured implementation of civil service reforms to boost performance and food security.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Ernest Umakhihe, in a goodwill message delivered at Bi-monthly Service – Wide Meeting of Directors of Reforms Coordination, Service Improvement and Innovation, RCSI & I, held in Abuja.

According to Umakhihe who was represented by the Director, Reforms Coordination Services Improvement and Innovation, Dr Dunoma Umar Ahmed, to vigorously pursue the implementation of the current reform strategy namely the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021-2025 (FCSSIP-25), the FCSSIP-25, consisting of six prioritized initiatives (Pillars), serves as vehicle for delivering transformation of the Federal Civil Service for effective

and efficient service delivery

He also reeled out some of the activities towards boosting productivity in the Ministry; automation of records and work processes to promote E- governance; reduction in paper work and use of files; online real time service delivery; and well equipped self-service Centre and scanning room.

He added that in a bid to commence full implementation of the new Performance Management System (PMS), the Ministry has trained all the Directorate level officers and officers on Salary Grade Level 14 to acquaint them with the process and procedure involved in implementing and sustaining the system.

He said: “I am delighted to be in your midst today on the occasion of the Bi-monthly Service-Wide Meeting of Directors of Reform Coordination Service Improvement and Innovation (RCSI & I). This meeting. which serves as a platform for sharing experiences and cross-fertilization of ideas amongst Directors of Reform Coordination, will no doubt provide ample opportunity for you to brainstorm and bring up new and creative ideas for enhancing service delivery and productivity in the workplace service-wide.

“It is worthy to note that the Department of Reform Coordination is generally saddled with the responsibility of driving the reforms in the Service.

“However, the Department is now re-positioned, with the creation of the Innovation Division, to vigorously pursue the implementation of the current reform strategy namely the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021-2025 (FCSSIP-25).

“You are all aware that the FCSSIP-25, consisting of six (6) prioritized initiatives (Pillars), is a vehicle for delivering transformation of the Federal Civil Service for effective and efficient service delivery.

“Let me take this opportunity to urge you all to come up with new ideas that would ensure seamless implementation of all the Pillars of FCSSIP25.

“I am pleased to inform you that under my leadership, the Ministry has been at the forefront of driving the FCsSIP25 and indeed all civil service reforms.

“I am also proud to state that the Ministry has won many awards and accolades for its commitment to the reform agenda, the recent one being the Award for the implementation of the FCSSIP25 and especially the Enterprise Content Management (ECM) awarded during the commemoration of the 2023 Civil Service Week.

“Towards the institutionalization of Innovation, Ministerial Committee on Innovation, comprising representatives of all relevant Departments, has been constituted to stimulate and promote creative thinking amongst officers and encourage them to harvest such creative and innovative ideas for onward submission to the innovative hub of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation for critical review and reward.

“The Ministry is now focused on innovation to change the work environment and promote better, faster and more accessible service delivery on a sustainable basis.

“It is worth noting that the Ministry has fully keyed into Pillar six (6) of the FCSSIP25 which is enhancing the value proposition for staff through training and re-training of staff, reward and recognition of staff who have exhibited unusual commitment and exceptional performance in the course of their duties as well as provision of Working tools and materials.

“The Ministry has also introduced the recognition and reward of the Best Staff of the Month, carefully selected by a Committee, based on achievement of excellence in service delivery. The selected Officer is rewarded with a small cash token and his/her portrait is hung at each entrance of the Ministry.”