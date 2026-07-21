2027: Lagos PDP denies endorsing Tinubu, disowns viral statement

President Bola Tinubu

By Henry Umoru

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied reports claiming it endorsed President Bola Tinubu and his administration ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its Publicity Secretary, Christopher Odianarewo, the party described the purported endorsement as false and urged Nigerians to disregard it.

According to the statement, President Tinubu is not a member of the PDP, and the party has not endorsed him, his administration, or the policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Lagos PDP also questioned the authenticity of the circulated statement, noting that it lacked an identifiable author, official party insignia, signature, or authorisation from any recognised organ of the party.

The party alleged that the publication was intended to create confusion within its ranks and mislead the public about its position.

Reaffirming its position, the Lagos PDP said it recognises the Interim National Working Committee (INWC), led by Dr. Tanimu Turaki (SAN), and the Board of Trustees chaired by Senator Adolphus Wabara as the party’s legitimate leadership.

The chapter further stated that the PDP remains committed to the rule of law, due process, and democratic principles, adding that it would continue to resist attempts to undermine the unity and integrity of the party.

It called on party members, stakeholders, the media, and the general public to disregard the purported endorsement and remain vigilant against misinformation.

The Lagos PDP reiterated its commitment to providing what it described as a credible alternative for Nigerians ahead of future elections.