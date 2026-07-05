5 Android phones considered better than iPhone 17

iPhone 17

While the iPhone 17 delivers a solid overall experience, several Android flagships outperform it in key areas such as display refresh rate/customization, telephoto zoom, battery endurance, fast charging, and hardware versatility.

Here are 5 Android phones considered better than the iPhone 17 across various categories:

1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

This is considered the best overall flagship and productivity beast. It features a 200MP main camera paired with dual telephoto lenses (3x and 5x optical zoom), outclassing the iPhone 17’s standard dual-camera setup for long-range clarity.

This flagship device comes with a built-in S Pen stylus and desktop-like multitasking via Samsung DeX. It also supports up to 60W wired charging compared to Apple’s capped speeds.

2. Google Pixel 10 Pro

Best for Pure AI & Computational Photography, this device offers a 5x optical zoom telephoto camera, giving you superior loss-free zoom capabilities compared to the base iPhone 17.

Google’s Gemini-driven AI tools (like real-time voice translation, advanced call screening, and Magic Editor) on the device offer deeper system-level integration than Apple Intelligence.

It also guarantees 7 years of direct OS updates with zero bloatware.

3. OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15 stands out in the area of battery life, display and speed. It packs a mammoth 7,300 mAh battery that easily delivers multi-day endurance under heavy mixed usage.

OnePlus 15

It supports up to 80W (US) / 120W (Global) SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W wireless charging, fully recharging in around 45 minutes. The phone’s LTPO OLED display can boost up to 165Hz for ultra-smooth gaming performance.

4. Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Best for professional mobile photography, Xiaomi 15 Ultra features a massive 1-inch primary image sensor engineered with Leica glass, producing significantly better natural bokeh, dynamic range, and low-light detail than the iPhone.

It houses a high-resolution 200MP telephoto camera that captures stunning details at 5x–10x zoom distances. Also, the flagship phone offers raw, uncompressed photography features and manual exposure controls designed for enthusiasts.

5. Vivo X300 Pro

Vivo X300 Pro is known for portrait photography and cinematic video stabilisation. It uses T* anti-reflective lens coatings to virtually eliminate night-time lens flare, a persistent issue on iPhones.

This device integrates hardware gimbal-stabilised sensors that deliver smoother handheld video and action shots without aggressive digital cropping. It was co-developed with ZEISS for superior depth mapping, colour rendering, and skin tone fidelity.

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