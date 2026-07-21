FRSC arrests 39 vehicles in Kebbi for overloading, route violations, other offences

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By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kebbi Sector Command, says it has arrested 39 vehicles for various traffic offences during an ongoing special enforcement operation across the state.

The Sector Commander, Rukayya Zakaria, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

She said the operation, which commenced on July 20, targets critical traffic violations, including overloading, mixed loading, route violations, tyre-related offences, and other infractions that endanger the lives of road users.

“So far, the command has arrested 39 vehicles for various categories of traffic offences. Our personnel are fully deployed for the exercise, which will continue until Wednesday, July 22,” she said.

According to Zakaria, the operation, codenamed “Daidaita Lodi” and “Lodi Limit,” is being conducted simultaneously across the FRSC’s seven operational units in Kebbi State.

She said the exercise is aimed at improving compliance with road safety regulations, reducing road traffic crashes, and protecting the lives of motorists and other road users.

The sector commander added that the operation is being carried out in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Zakaria explained that the intervention patrol is part of the FRSC’s periodic nationwide enforcement exercises, which may be conducted weekly, monthly, or quarterly, depending on directives from the Corps Headquarters.

She urged motorists to obey traffic regulations, avoid overloading and speeding, and ensure their vehicles are roadworthy to promote safer highways across the state.