Delayed rainfall, low food prices stall farming activities in Yobe

By Maryam Abdulaziz Usman

Delayed rainfall in Yobe State has disrupted farming activities, leaving many farmers unable to begin cultivation and depriving farm labourers of their primary source of income.

In previous years, the rainy season would have been fully established across most parts of the North-East by late July. This year, however, rainfall has remained inconsistent, forcing many farmers to postpone planting.

A visit to the area in front of the Family Support Hospital in Damaturu showed dozens of farm labourers gathered at their usual pick-up points in the early hours of the day, hoping to be hired. Many, however, returned home without work as farming activities remained limited due to the delayed onset of the rains.

The labourers said the late rainfall had significantly reduced employment opportunities, raising concerns about the impact of changing climate patterns on agriculture and rural livelihoods.

“By this time in previous years, we would already be working on farms every day. This year, many farmers have suspended farming, while others are waiting for more rainfall before beginning cultivation. We spend hours waiting without getting any work,” one of the labourers said.

Some farmers also blamed the slow pace of farming on financial losses suffered during the last harvest season following a sharp decline in food prices, which they said left many without enough capital to resume full-scale cultivation this year.

A farmer, Adamu Muhammad, said many farmers were still recovering from last year’s losses, making it difficult to invest in the current farming season.

“Last year we had a good harvest, but the prices of our produce dropped sharply. Many of us could not recover the money we invested, and now the delayed rains have made the situation even more difficult,” he said.

Another farmer, Musa, cited the high cost of fertiliser, rising transportation expenses driven by increased fuel prices, and persistent farmer-herder conflicts as additional challenges threatening agricultural productivity.

“The cost of fertiliser has become too high for many farmers. Transportation is also expensive because of fuel prices, while insecurity in some farming communities remains a serious concern. These challenges are discouraging many people from farming,” he said.

Climate experts have warned that changing weather patterns are making farming increasingly unpredictable, with some parts of the country experiencing devastating floods while others endure prolonged dry spells.

The farmers appealed to the government to provide affordable farm inputs, strengthen security in farming communities, and promote climate-smart agricultural practices to boost food production and help farmers adapt to the growing effects of climate change.