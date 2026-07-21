Orji Kalu welcomes Oluremi Tinubu to Abia

Sen Orji Kalu

Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Uzor Kalu, has welcomed the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to Abia State on the occasion of her visit to the Akwete Weaving Cooperative Society in Akwete, Ukwa East Local Government Area.

In a statement issued on Monday by his media office, Kalu described the visit as an opportunity to draw greater attention to the rich cultural heritage of Akwete weaving, one of Nigeria’s most renowned indigenous crafts.

He said sustained support for the weaving industry would help preserve an important aspect of the nation’s cultural identity while creating economic opportunities for local artisans, particularly women and young people.

The former Abia State governor expressed optimism that the First Lady’s visit would encourage increased investment and initiatives aimed at promoting indigenous industries, empowering local communities, and preserving Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

Kalu wished the First Lady a successful and memorable visit to Abia State and commended individuals and organisations working to promote the state’s cultural heritage and entrepreneurial potential.