Solid Minerals Ministry, NIMC to enhance digital governance, service delivery 

.credible identity ecosystem’ll strengthen regulation– Alake

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Ministry of Solid Minerals Development and the National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, weekend, partnered to strengthen digital governance and enhance security and accelerate reforms in the nation’s solid minerals sector.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Lara Owoeye-Wise, where the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, expressed excitement and optimism over the collaboration and said it would further sanitize the sector.

Meanwhile, Alake while receiving the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer, NIMC, Dr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote and management of NIMC on a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja, described the Commission as pivotal in Nigeria’s development architecture.

According to him, effective governance is impossible without a credible identity management system, stressing that technology and reliable data have become indispensable tools for planning, regulation, investment and national security.

He also noted that the ongoing reforms in the solid minerals sector require robust collaboration with institutions such as NIMC to strengthen transparency and accountability across the mining value chain.

He said: “NIMC occupies a critical position in translating policy into reality. It is pivotal to the development of any nation because governance today is driven by data, technology and credible identity systems.

“Without identification, we cannot trace; we cannot track, and insecurity will flourish. In the solid minerals sector, we need effective tracking of both legal and illegal operations. A credible identity ecosystem will strengthen regulation, improve enforcement and support our efforts to sanitise the sector.”

The Minister identified technology, statistics, data gathering and digital identity as critical enablers for evidence-based policymaking, improved regulatory oversight, efficient licensing, investmentpromotion and national development.Earlier, the NIMC Director General, Dr Coker-Odusothighlighted several opportunities for collaboration between both institutions, noting that the newly enacted NIMC Act has positioned Nigeria to fully embrace a digital governance ecosystem. She explained that deeper integration of identity management into the solid minerals sector would facilitate database integration across government institutions, enhance regulatory compliance, strengthen security and law enforcement, improve monitoring of operators, and provide stronger support for the implementation of Community Development Agreements (CDAs) in mining host communities.

The DG further stated that the Commission’s digital identity infrastructure would enable government agencies to build more reliable databases, improve service delivery and foster greater transparency in public administration.

Meanwhile, both parties expressed commitment to strengthening collaboration through technology-driven initiatives that will support the Ministry’s ongoing reforms, improve governance, reinforce security and contribute to sustainable development in Nigeria’s mining sector.

The meeting also highlighted the significance of the recently signed National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Act, 2026, which provides a stronger legal framework for Nigeria’s digital identity ecosystem.

The Act is expected to accelerate secure identity verification, improve inter-agency data integration, enhance public service delivery, strengthen law enforcement, promote transparency and accountability, and lay a solid foundation for a modern digital economy. By providing every eligible Nigerian and legal resident with a trusted digital identity, the legislation marks a major milestone in the country’s journey towards more efficient, technology-driven governance.