Adegbonmire pays tribute to Akeredolu on posthumous 70th birthday

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Senator representing Ondo Central Senatorial District, Adeniyi Adegbonmire (SAN), has paid tribute to the late former Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), on what would have been his 70th birthday, describing him as “a tree that almost made a forest.”

In a statement, Adegbonmire described the late governor as the “Amotekun Generalissimo,” saying his courage, leadership, and commitment to justice and the protection of lives and property earned him a lasting place in the history of Ondo State and Nigeria.

According to the senator, Akeredolu was a steadfast advocate of constitutional democracy who consistently defended the interests of his people.

He noted that Akeredolu’s role in championing and institutionalising the Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Amotekun Corps, remains one of his most significant legacies and a milestone in regional security and community policing.

“Aketi was truly a tree that almost made a forest. His uncommon courage, conviction, and exceptional leadership inspired many to believe that principled governance is possible. Though his absence is still deeply felt, his legacies continue to speak for him,” Adegbonmire said.

The lawmaker also highlighted Akeredolu’s contributions to the legal profession, governance, infrastructure development, and the socio-economic growth of Ondo State, describing his life as one devoted to service, integrity, and excellence.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the former governor’s soul and urged the people of Ondo State to honour his memory by upholding the values of courage, justice, selfless service, and love for humanity.

“Though he is no longer with us, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu lives on through his enduring legacies, the institutions he built, and the countless lives he touched. On this posthumous 70th birthday, we celebrate an extraordinary leader whose impact will remain evergreen,” he said.