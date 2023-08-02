NAF air strikes kill scores of terrorists in Zamfara, Katsina

By: Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

Following a wave of air strikes conducted by Nigerian Air Force, NAF, fighter aircraft under Operation Hadarin Daji in the North-West on Sunday and Monday, scores of bandits terrorising citizens in Zamfara and Katsina states have been neutralised and their hidden camps destroyed.

Military sources confirmed that the air strikes were conducted in various locations in Zurmi, Tsafe, Faskari and Jibia local government areas of Zamfara and Katsina states.

“Specifically, in Zurmi council of Zamfara State, the air component obliterated at least 16 terrorists in enclaves believed to belong to terrorist kingpin, Dankarami,” a military source said.

According to a source privy to the operations, the strikes were conducted following credible intelligence of the whereabouts of terrorist kingpin, Dankarami, known for collaborating with other kingpins in the area to carry out attacks on some communities in Zurmi council.

The source added that footages of the air strikes revealed several terrorists on eight motorcycles as well as herds of cattle heading towards a hidden camp in the bushes, were attacked.

The aftermath of the strikes later revealed the obliteration of all the motorcycles and the decimation of at least 16 terrorists.

Similar air strikes were carried out on a terrorist kingpin, Ado Aliero’s enclave near Asola Mountains in Tsafe council of Zamfara State, following information that the kingpin and his foot soldiers have been responsible for recent abductions and cattle rustlings in communities within Tsafe and Faskari councils of Katsina State.

Mallam Kabiru Umaru, a local farmer near Tsafe, who witnessed the strikes revealed that structures within the location were destroyed but few surviving terrorists were observed fleeing the location after the strike.

Contacted on the operations, NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said the increase in air strikes, especially in the Northwest were in line with the directive of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, to all Air Component Commanders to ensure they, alongside sister services and other security agencies, free the entire region of terrorists and other criminal elements.