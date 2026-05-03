NAF airstrikes destroy terrorist hideout, neutralise fighters in Katsina

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By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said on Sunday, that its Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma Sector 2, has delivered a decisive blow to terrorist elements in the North-West, destroying a notorious hideout linked to kingpin Abasu Aiki during a precision air strike in Katsina State.

During the air strikes, several terrorists seen on motorcycles embarking on mass movement and terrorist activities were neutralize

Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information, in a statement said the destroyed camp was a base used by several terrorists loyal to Abasu Aiki as logistics gab and transit point for kidnapping and other criminal activities

He said, “The operation, conducted on 1 May 2026, targeted a terrorist enclave within the Dan-Aji Forest in Faskari Local Government Area, following sustained and credible intelligence reports indicating renewed terrorist activity in the area.

“Further intelligence confirmed that the location served as a logistics hub and transit point for fighters loyal to Abasu Aiki, who have been implicated in repeated attacks on communities and security forces across the Faskari, Kankara, and Funtua axis of Katsina State.

“Acting on this intelligence, NAF air assets identified armed terrorists on motorcycles alongside other fighters within the enclave and executed a swift and coordinated strike on both the terrorists and their support structures.

“Battle Damage Assessment confirmed that several terrorists were neutralised, while the logistics hub and associated structures were destroyed, triggering explosions and widespread fires.

“The successful operation significantly disrupts terrorist movement and re-supply within the area.

“The operation underscores the Nigerian Air Force’s sustained resolve to deny terrorists safe havens, dismantle their operational networks, and support ongoing efforts to restore peace and security across the region.”