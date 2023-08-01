Lagos aircraft crash: NSIB commences inquest 

By Prince Okafor

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, NSIB, has commenced investigation into the accident involving a Jabiru J430 aircraft in Lagos.

The incident which saw motorist, commuters scampering for their lives, occurred at about 1:42pm.

Vanguard had reported that there was no casualties as the aircraft crash-landed on the major road, leading to massive gridlock.

However, the NSIB, in a statement made available to Vanguard by its spokesperson, Tunji Oketunbi, stated that, “We have been notified and commenced investigation into an accident involving a Jabiru J430, a light single airplane with Nationality and Registration Marks 5N-CCQ operated by Air First Hospitality and Tours, which occurred around a little after 1500hrs local time on August 1, 2023.

“The aircraft was on a test flight within Lagos with two passengers onboard, before it crashed around Oba Akran area of Lagos State with no fatalities.

The aircraft caught fire on impact but the spread was contained by the rainfall at the time of impact.

“The two souls on board were taken to the hospital.

“The NSIB, hereby, solicits information from the general public in form of pictures, video or recording evidences to assist in conducting a comprehensive investigation.

“The Bureau can be reached through website and NSIB_Nigeria on its social media platforms. The Bureau can also be reached on its emergency line +234-807-709-0909.

“The NSIB is a multimodal investigation agency charged with the mandate to investigate transportation accidents and serious incidents in Nigeria with the aim of identifying the probable causes and proffer safety recommendations that can prevent reoccurrence.”