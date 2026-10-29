Estêvão will ‘have his moment’ at Chelsea — Alonso

Estevao

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso has promised Brazilian teenager Estêvão will get his opportunity this season, despite the winger’s limited playing time and omission from the Blues’ Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat to Liverpool.

Alonso said he understood the 19-year-old’s frustration after he was an unused substitute in Wednesday’s penalty shootout loss, insisting it was his responsibility to manage the youngster’s development and involvement in the team.

“I understand his situation and that he could be happier for sure,” Alonso said at his post-match press conference.

“Every player wants to play, wants to be part of the team. We have had some intense games, and there will be moments for everything.

“I’m sure Estêvão will have his moment. It’s my responsibility, and we need to deal with that.”

Estêvão has played only 172 minutes across eight appearances for Chelsea this season, starting just twice under Alonso.

His lack of opportunities attracted attention after he remained on the bench against Liverpool, despite Cole Palmer and João Pedro being unavailable for the cup tie.

The Brazilian featured in two of Chelsea’s four matches since the latest international break, coming on as a substitute on both occasions.

His reduced role follows a promising debut campaign in which he scored eight goals and provided three assists in 36 appearances before his season was cut short by injury.

Estêvão also missed the 2026 World Cup because of a hamstring injury, adding to the challenges surrounding his recent progress.

The teenager has yet to register a direct goal contribution in the 2026-27 campaign, although he has attempted seven shots, created six chances and completed five of his 14 dribbles, according to the supplied statistics.

Alonso’s comments suggest the winger remains part of Chelsea’s plans despite his limited involvement so far.

Chelsea will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they host Manchester United, offering Estêvão another opportunity to feature as the London club look to respond to their cup exit.

The Blues are also scheduled to face Sunderland before the November international break.