Shettima seeks deeper interfaith collaboration to strengthen peace, national unity

VP Shettima

‎–.Urges religious leaders to support Tinubu’s reforms, national development agenda

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‎By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

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‎ABUJA—Vice President Kashim Shettima has called for deeper collaboration among religious leaders and faith-based organisations to strengthen peaceful coexistence, national unity and collective efforts towards Nigeria’s economic development.

‎He said religious leaders have a critical role to play in fostering understanding across communities, promoting responsible citizenship and mobilising support for initiatives aimed at addressing the nation’s social and economic challenges.

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‎The Vice President made the call when he received a delegation of the Community and Youth Development National Network at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

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‎The organisation is a coalition of Islamic religious bodies dedicated to youth empowerment, peaceful coexistence and leadership development.

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‎It also maintains an interfaith platform comprising Christian leaders and other stakeholders working to advance shared interests across religious and social boundaries.

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‎Commending the composition and outreach of the organisation, Senator Shettima described its members as people of considerable intellectual capacity, influence and moral standing who could contribute meaningfully to shaping public attitudes and promoting national cohesion.

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‎”A look around the composition of the membership of this group shows men and women of values, people who have the intellectual capacity and candour to shape narratives, acceptability and positive spiritual and moral conduct of Nigerians,” he stated.

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‎The Vice President urged the delegation to sustain engagement with Christian leaders and other religious stakeholders, stressing that dialogue and cooperation remain essential to building trust and strengthening peaceful coexistence.

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‎He also appealed to the group to support the Federal Government’s efforts to address Nigeria’s economic challenges, noting that national development requires a shared sense of responsibility.

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‎”I urge you to be partners in our national progress. Remain undeterred and focused, and let us ensure that whatever binds us supersedes that which divides us. This nation must be seen as a collective responsibility, a collective patrimony which deserves all our loyalty and service,” Senator Shettima said.

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‎The Vice President expressed confidence in the economic reforms being implemented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing them as necessary measures to address longstanding structural challenges and reposition Nigeria for sustainable growth.

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‎He acknowledged that the reforms had been difficult but maintained that they were laying the foundation for improved economic performance and greater prosperity.

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‎Senator Shettima urged religious and community leaders to contribute to national development by promoting public understanding, encouraging constructive engagement and supporting initiatives that improve citizens’ welfare.

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‎Earlier, the delegation, led by the National Coordinator of the Community and Youth Development National Network, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, who also serves as the organisation’s Vice Chairman II, outlined its commitment to religious tolerance, youth development and peaceful coexistence.

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‎The organisation emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation among religious groups and other stakeholders to promote national stability, responsible leadership and inclusive development.

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