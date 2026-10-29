AAP to INEC: Obey court order on party registration

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The African Alliance Party (AAP) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to comply with a court order directing its registration, saying time is running out ahead of the 2027 general election.

The party made the demand in a communiqué issued in Abuja on Thursday after a meeting of its National Executive Committee (NEC).

Commending the Court of Appeal, Makurdi Division, for its June 11, 2026, judgment, AAP also praised the Supreme Court for striking out INEC’s application for a stay of execution.

“NEC commends the Court of Appeal, Makurdi Division, for its judgement of 11th June 2026, which ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to register the African Alliance Party as a political party, and the Supreme Court for striking out INEC’s frivolous stay of execution paving the way for the registration of AAP,” the communiqué stated.

The party urged INEC to expedite the process, stressing that time was running out.

“NEC urged INEC to expedite action for the formal registration of AAP as ordered by the appellate court as time is of the essence,” it added.

AAP reaffirmed its readiness to participate in the 2027 general election and urged its members nationwide to remain calm and focus on the polls.

The party also called on Nigerians to participate actively in the electoral process, vote for candidates of their choice and ensure their votes count in the final results, rather than relying solely on INEC’s Results Viewing Portal (IReV).