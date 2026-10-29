2027: David Mark urges ECOWAS to warn FG, INEC against poll crisis

David Mark

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, has urged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to warn the Federal Government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against actions that could trigger a crisis over the 2027 general elections.

Mark made the appeal in Abuja on Thursday when he received an ECOWAS delegation on a pre-election fact-finding mission, stressing that the credibility of Nigeria’s elections was critical to peace and stability across West Africa.

According to a statement by the ADC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said it had raised concerns over INEC’s preparedness, alleged government control of state institutions, including the judiciary, and threats of violence it attributed to the ruling party.

Mark said credible elections were essential to preventing electoral conflict.

“The best way to prevent conflict, especially in relation to elections, is to ensure that it is free, fair and transparent,” he was quoted as saying.

He urged ECOWAS to join the ADC in pressing Nigerian authorities to ensure a credible electoral process.

Mark said, “We in the ADC have committed ourselves to the highest standards of peaceful conducts before, during and after the elections. But we need ECOWAS to join us in insisting on a credible election now.

“This is why you must tell the Federal Government and the INEC that they must not do anything that could plunge Nigeria into needless crisis. This must form a part of your early warning signals.”

The Head of Mission and former Vice-President of Sierra Leone, Mr Victor Bockarie Foh, said the delegation would report the ADC’s concerns, alongside those of other stakeholders, to the regional body.

Foh said the mission was assessing Nigeria’s preparedness for the elections and the political atmosphere ahead of the polls, stressing that peace and stability in Nigeria were important to the entire West African region.

Other members of the delegation included Francess Piage Alghali, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security; Julius Fofanah Sandy, representing the ECOWAS Permanent Representatives’ Committee; and Segrine Mamadou, Head of the Electoral Assistance Division.