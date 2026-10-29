Bauchi governor signs law establishing Alkaleri Mining Institute

By Christopher Ameh, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has signed into law a bill establishing the Mining Institute Alkaleri, Bauchi State (MIABAS), to promote mining education, develop technical skills and help tackle illegal mining.

The development followed the passage of the bill by the Bauchi State House of Assembly, paving the way for the establishment of a specialised institution dedicated to mining education and technical skills development.

A statement by the Information Officer of the Ministry of Natural Resources Development, Fatima AbdulKarim, said the governor had also approved the conversion of the Kaura Mineral Processing and Buying Centre at Gwaram village, Alkaleri Local Government Area, into the institute’s temporary site to facilitate its take-off.

According to the statement, Mohammed also directed the relocation of the mineral processing and buying centre to Toro Local Government Area.

AbdulKarim said the initiative was designed to develop local expertise, equip young people with industry-relevant skills and maximise the economic benefits of the state’s solid mineral resources.

She said the institute would offer specialised training in mining, mineral processing, geology and related disciplines, creating opportunities for employment, entrepreneurship and greater local participation in the solid minerals value chain.

The statement added that the establishment of MIABAS reflected the state government’s commitment to harnessing its mineral resources for sustainable economic growth and expanding opportunities for residents.

Details of the institute’s administrative take-off, academic programmes and admission procedures, it said, would be announced through official channels.