NAF, Navy, NSIB divers recover more aircraft parts in Ondo

**Recovers Additional Aircraft Components in Igbokoda

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Air force said on Wednesday that specialist divers from the Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) are sustaining underwater search and recovery operations at the site of the NAF ATR 42-500 aircraft accident in Igbokoda, Ondo State.

The NAF said, “Working tirelessly, day and night, the multi-agency teams are maintaining sustained efforts, and supported by hydrographic surveys, satellite-based search-and-rescue imagery.”

Also deployed are mud excavation and the pumping out of excess water to facilitate access to relevant areas.

Additional aircraft components have been recovered as efforts continue to locate and retrieve relevant materials for documentation and preservation in support of the ongoing investigation.