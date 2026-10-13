NAF constitutes 12-member board to probe aircraft crash

By Kingsley Omonobi

Following the tragic accident involving its ATR 42 aircraft, NAF 931, at Igbokoda, Ondo State, on 5 October 2026, the Nigerian Air Force has convened a specialist Aircraft Accident Investigation Board to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident, determine its causes and recommend measures to prevent a recurrence.

Also, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has directed sustained search and recovery efforts alongside a comprehensive investigation into the accident.

Air Vice Marshal EOE Ebiowe, Head of the Investigation and Recovery Team, is coordinating the wider response, while Air Vice Marshal FO Ankeli serves as President of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board.

A statement by Air Commodore Ehime Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters, Nigerian Air Force said this arrangement ensures a coordinated approach to recovery operations alongside a structured, specialist investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

The board, which comprises 12 members, is made up of experienced personnel with specialist expertise in aviation operations, flight safety, piloting, air traffic control, aircraft engineering, maintenance, medical services and other relevant technical disciplines.

“It also includes representatives of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), bringing additional civilian aviation expertise to the process.

‘”This multidisciplinary composition is intended to support a thorough, objective and credible investigation guided by established aviation safety procedures.

‘The Board is mandated to examine relevant operational, technical, environmental, human and organisational factors surrounding the accident.

“Its work will involve the systematic examination, documentation and preservation of relevant evidence to establish the facts and determine the immediate and underlying causes of the occurrence.

“The process will be conducted in accordance with applicable procedures, with due regard for the integrity of evidence and the need for conclusions grounded in objective technical analysis.

“The investigation will also assess relevant aspects of the emergency response, including search and rescue, medical response, recovery operations and accident-site management.

“The Board is expected to make practical, evidence-based recommendations to address any identified deficiencies, strengthen aviation safety and reduce the likelihood of similar occurrences.

“The participation of civilian aviation safety specialists further reinforces the importance attached to technical collaboration, professional scrutiny and accountability.”

Beyond the operational and investigative response, the NAF said it remains committed to supporting the bereaved families through this difficult period.

In addition to ongoing engagement with the families, the Service has established a direct help line at Headquarters Nigerian Air Force, within the Office of the Directorate of Veterans Affairs, to facilitate access to timely and appropriate information whenever required.

The help line provides recorded next of kin (NOKs) with a direct channel for enquiries and clarification as the process progresses. Furthermore, administrative processes have been activated at Headquarters Nigerian Air Force, including the organisation of meetings with affected families and other support arrangements, to provide timely assistance and practical support during this period of profound grief and emotional distress.

The NAF added that it recognises the public’s legitimate interest in the ongoing process and remains committed to providing appropriate updates as verified information becomes available.

While ensuring responsible communication, the Service said it will protect sensitive investigative information and preserve the integrity of the proceedings. Conclusions regarding the cause of the accident would be premature until the investigation is completed and its findings are duly considered.

The Nigerian Air Force assured the public that the search, recovery and investigative efforts remain a priority. Under the leadership of the Chief of the Air Staff, the Service said it remained committed to establishing the facts surrounding this tragic incident, supporting the affected families and implementing appropriate safety recommendations arising from the investigation.

The NAF added it will continue to approach the process with diligence, compassion, accountability and professional responsibility, mindful of the profound loss suffered by the families and the wider Service.