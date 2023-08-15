Climate Change: Lagos sinking, needs support – Expert

…as govt assures resilience measures in place

…sets to build 18km sea embankment to protect 700,000 vulnerable people

…as ALARHOSPS holds 10th summit

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

An environmental expert, Prof Adeniji Gbadegeshin, of the Department of Geography, University of Ibadan, UI, has said Lagos State is currently sinking due to the effects of climate change.

This came as Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said his administration remained committed to working closely with experts, organizations, and the global community in building resilience in ensuring that the state remains at the forefront of climate action.

Sanwo-Olu, stressed that the state government has developed the climate action plan targeted at ensuring the state achieve net-zero by 2050, which he said has begun to yield dividends.

The duo spoke on Tuesday, at the 2023 Annual Summit of the Association of Lagos State Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries, ALARHOSPS, with the theme. “Climate Change: Man, Nature and the threat to life. Lagos State as a case study,” held in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, said his government was committed to adopting and promoting the culture of reusing resources again and again in order to minimize waste.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “Climate change is an undeniable reality that we have brought upon ourselves through our uncontrolled/unsustainable interaction with the environment with dire consequences that transcends borders, ideologies, and generations.

“The effects are already with us, manifesting in various forms including excessive drought, heat, flooding among others.

“It is a challenge that requires collective responsibility and unwavering commitment to safeguard our planet and the lives it sustains.

“This theme also reflects the urgency with which we must address the impacts of climate change on both our environment and our communities.

“Lagos State, as a dynamic and vibrant hub, as well as being a littoral state, faces unique challenges when it comes to climate change. The complex interplay between urban development, population growth, and environmental preservation demands innovative solutions and decisive action.

“Our administration recognizes the gravity of this challenge and has taken substantial strides in addition to building on the efforts of previous administrations to mitigate its effects.

“One of the cornerstones of our approach has been the promotion of sustainable practices and policies across various sectors.

“We have actively engaged in initiatives that encourage responsible waste management, reduce carbon emissions, and increase energy efficiency which is a major objective of the energy transition plan to which our administration is committed.

“Our commitment to renewable energy sources has led to the establishment of solar power installations and green building standards that contribute to a cleaner and more resilient Lagos.

“In 2018, the state government developed the climate action plan, which is targeted at ensuring that we achieve net-zero by 2050, and I can say that it has begun to yield dividends.

“We have attracted the attention of critical supporters and partners, and recently the Lagos State Waterways Authority was awarded a grant by the UK Government (Future Cities Nigeria) to improve the ferry services across the State, which will further support our efforts to provide a truly multi-modal transport network for Lagos.

“The plan also includes; the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions associated with road transportation to which end, earlier in the year, we took delivery of the first set of electric buses.”

Giving a general overview of the summit theme, Gbadegeshin, noted that climate change has become an issue of global discourse due to its harmful impact, many being felt across the world.

He said, “Looking at Lagos as a case study, in order to deal with the threats to life from climate accelerated flood risk, it is important that the Lagos State Government promote climate change mitigation and resilience building activities, (also known as climate action) in it’s developmental activities across the state.

“Climate change has become an issue of global discourse due to its varied harmful impacts, many of which are being felt across the world. The effects of climate change include the melting of glaciers leading to sea level rise and more intense storm surges-a serious threat to Island nations, coastal and low-lying communities as found in Lagos State.

“Research has shown that Lagos is sinking. Research and experience point to climate change as harbinger of several threats to life (Gbadegesin et-al.2011). These threats range from deaths due to coastal inundation, floods, the redistribution of diseases, security threats due to migration, among others.

“The complexity of climate in the problem of flooding stems from some of its impacts such as flooding due to poor drainage, flooding from inundated floodplains and coastal flooding.

“Already, Nigeria Meteorological Agency, NIMET- predicts that 2023, Lagos would experience average or above-average precipitation, which suggest that flooding would occur in the state during the year, as also noted by the state government (Akoni,2023).

“In-order to deal with the threats to life from climate-exacerbated flood risks, it is important that Lagos state promote climate change mitigation, adaptation and resilience building activities, also known as climate action plan in its development implementation across the state.

“With respect to flooding in Lagos, remaining consistent in addressing flood factors would birth the desired outcome of reasonably reducing flood incidences.”

In mitigating the effects of climate change, Gbadegesin, among other factors, called for public-private-citzen partnership to be developed in building resilient city.

The Head of Service, HoS, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, in his address, noted that that the theme of the summit highlighted a global crisis that demanded urgent attention and action.

Muri-Okunola, said the summit would serve as an opportunity to share perspective on this critical issues and efforts being undertaken by the state government to combat the effects of climate change.

He said Lagos State, as a dynamic and vibrant hub, as well as being a littoral state, faces unique challenges when it comes to climate change.

HoS, noted that the present administration recognized the gravity of the challenges and has taken substantial strides in addition to building on the efforts of previous administrations to mitigate its effects.

Earlier, President of ALARHOSPS, Dr. Olufemi Olugbile, noted that it was necessary to focus on the best minds in seeking implementable solution for the global challenges in order to sustain the planet and sustain life.

Olugbile said the concept of the summit arose as a mechanism of the association to fulfil its mandate as a think tank for the government and the people of Lagos State.

Describing the summit as a landmark, he noted that there was no other issue to engage the minds of the people presently considering the devastating impacts of climate change around the world.

“In light of these considerations, it is necessary to focus on the best minds available in our society on not only dissecting the details of these matters globally, nationally and at state level, but also on seeking implementable solutions that we can contribute to the general pool, so that the planet can continue to sustain life is as we know it. It’s the only way to guarantee the quality and sanctity of lives now and future generations.”

Former Head of Service, Folashade Jaji, was honoured with the special recognition award of the association at the event for her excellent contribution to the development of the association and growth of the state in general.