The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has explained that sample ballot papers for its nationwide mock accreditation exercise will not carry political party names or logos because the exercise is designed to test election technology rather than promote any political party.

INEC Deputy Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Wilfred Ifogah, gave the explanation during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, ahead of the exercise scheduled for Saturday, November 28.

Ifogah said the mock accreditation was a non-partisan exercise intended to assess the commission’s preparedness for the 2027 general elections.

He explained that the exercise would allow INEC to test its equipment and give voters an idea of what the accreditation and voting processes would look like during the elections.

“This is a mock exercise; we are not using it for any partisanship event. It is just something for those who come out to feel a sense of participation”, he said.

According to him, election materials have already been deployed to the selected polling units across the country.

The exercise will take place in 17,676 polling units, covering two polling units in each of Nigeria’s 8,838 registration areas.

INEC is expected to deploy the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and its electronic results upload technology to assess their reliability ahead of the general elections.

The mock accreditation will run from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with the commission hoping that the exercise will strengthen public confidence in the electoral process.

The 2027 general elections are scheduled to begin with the presidential and National Assembly polls on January 16, while the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections will hold on February 6.

The commission’s mock exercise forms part of its preparations for the polls, allowing it to test its technology and electoral procedures before election day.