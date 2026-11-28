Peter Obi



By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA — Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Peter Obi, has said President Bola Tinubu must be voted out in the 2027 presidential election for Nigeria to experience the change and development it desires.

Obi, who spoke on Friday at the Primetime Event Centre, along the Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway, Aba, Abia State, accused the Tinubu administration of failing to fulfil its campaign promises and worsening poverty in the country.

He assured residents that the government he and his running mate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, were seeking to form would unite the country and transform its economic and social sectors.

The former Anambra State governor said the presidency required energy and commitment, arguing that it should not be treated as a retirement home.

“Tinubu has failed to fulfil all his promises, including the restoration of the power sector. We will generate, transmit and distribute at least 10,000MW. Any money we borrow must be for investment.

“The presidency requires energy; it is not a retirement home. We are tired of Tinubu’s government. Tinubu must go for a better Nigeria to emerge,” he said.

Obi said his proposed administration would prioritise national unity, recalling that Nigeria had previously enjoyed stronger bonds across its different regions.

“Let me assure you that the government Kwankwaso and I are seeking to form will unite Nigeria. Yesterday, I was in Minna, and I told them that Nigeria used to be united. No wonder Nnamdi Azikiwe and Chukwuemeka Ojukwu were born in Zungeru. We are going to reunite Nigeria.

“The Nigeria we want is one where a child of nobody can become somebody,” he said.

He also criticised the Federal Government’s borrowing, alleging that the Tinubu administration had borrowed more than previous administrations combined without commensurate visible results.

According to him, his proposed government would focus on production, job creation and economic prosperity rather than continued dependence on consumption.

“Kwankwaso and I want to form a government that will not give you excuses. We are going to form a government that will bring prosperity and production back to Nigeria. We will remove this country from consumption to production.

“We already know the excuses, and we will tackle the challenges. Our government will demonstrate compassion, commitment and the zeal to get the job done,” he said.

On corruption, Obi pledged that his administration would ensure public funds were deployed for the benefit of Nigerians.

He questioned the utilisation of government loans, contrasting current borrowing with previous investments in major infrastructure projects such as the Kainji Dam.

Obi further claimed that the number of Nigerians living in poverty had increased from 87 million when Tinubu assumed office to more than 140 million.

He also expressed concern over youth unemployment, promising increased investment in education and healthcare if elected.

Turning to the economy of Abia State, the NDC candidate promised to transform Aba, the state’s commercial centre, into an export hub and link it with Port Harcourt to establish a new economic corridor within the first few years of his administration.

He also pledged to address the country’s security challenges, particularly the abduction of schoolchildren.

“We cannot be in government while schoolchildren are being kidnapped and others taken into the bush. We will be in that bush with them,” Obi said.