By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Chairman of Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State, Mr Melvin Ejeh, has vowed to ensure the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the killing of an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Inspector Anyebe Anya.

Anya was reportedly killed by armed men who attacked him at his duty post at a checkpoint in Agatu a few days ago.

The assailants were also said to have carted away his service rifle after the attack.

Ejeh gave the assurance when he visited the deceased officer’s family in Otukpo to commiserate with them, describing Anya as a hardworking, honest and dedicated officer.

He vowed that those behind the killing would not escape justice, assuring the bereaved family that efforts were already underway to track down and apprehend the perpetrators.

“Those that killed him will not go unpunished. We will get all of them. I knew him personally. He was a very hardworking, honest man who was committed to his work.

“The whole community is mourning his death. The people of Agatu are shocked and grieving over his death.

“We console his family. He was a committed officer. I can assure you that we will get those involved and they will be brought to justice. There is a hunt for them already.

“The entire Agatu people will not rest until he gets justice, that I can assure his family,” the chairman said.

Efforts to reach the Public Relations Officer of the Benue State NSCDC Command, SC Michael Ejelikwu, for comments were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.